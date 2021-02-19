Weather-related vaccine delays postpone Deschutes County appointments

Deschutes County

3.140 doses expected next week, but appointments delayed until sure

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Inclement weather has delayed shipments of COVID-19 vaccines across the nation - including doses Deschutes County expected for appointments scheduled on Sunday and first-dose appointments for next week, officials said Friday.



Appointments scheduled for Sunday are being rescheduled for the same time on Thursday, Feb. 25. Patients will be notified through their St. Charles MyChart account and/or email about the appointment change. Staff will be working to call those without either a St. Charles MyChart or email.



If patients are unable to attend the new appointment time, they can call (541) 699-5109. Staff is available to assist callers from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Due to high call volumes, callers may experience delays.



“When we became aware of shipping delays, we moved quickly to try and secure as many vaccine doses as we could on loan,” said Molly Wells-Darling, Deschutes County Incident Management Team Deputy Incident Commander. “We’re so thankful that Legacy Health System was able to loan us 1,700 doses to support appointments on Friday and Saturday, but unfortunately, the doses that we expected to arrive for Sunday’s clinic continue to be delayed.”



The Oregon Health Authority has allocated 3,140 first-dose vaccines to Deschutes County for next week. But no new first-dose vaccine appointments will be scheduled until the county receives an update on an estimated vaccine delivery date, officials said.



When appointment availability reopens, Deschutes County expects to begin scheduling appointments for adults ages 70 and older.