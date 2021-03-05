Deschutes County road construction update: Tumalo roundabout nearly done

Deschutes County

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here's the Deschutes County road construction update for the week of March 7-13.

Tumalo Road/Tumalo Place Intersection Improvement (Deschutes Area) –

Landscaping, signing and miscellaneous site work will occur. Pacific Power will be on site to install illumination poles.

Closure Information – Tumalo Road traffic will be traveling on a temporary bypass road around the north side of the intersection. Speeds have been reduced to 25 MPH through the work zone. Three Sisters Adventist Christian School access will be maintained via the adjacent driveway to the east.

Central Oregon Irrigation District Pilot Butte Canal Piping (Redmond Area) –

Central Oregon Irrigation District’s contractor will continue trenching along the northbound shoulder of NE 17th Street from NE King Way to 500 feet north of NE Yucca Avenue to install the G-4 lateral pipe as part of the Pilot Butte Canal Piping project.

Closure Information – From Monday, February 22 to Monday, March 22 the northbound lane of NE 17th Street will be closed from NE King Way to 500 feet north of NE Yucca Avenue and NE 17th Street will be restricted to one-way, southbound traffic only. Road users heading north should utilize marked detours on NE King Way, NW Canal Blvd and O’Neil Hwy (OR370).

The Deschutes County Road Department and our contractors are keeping the health and safety of the public and our workers as our top priority as we continue to serve our community. We are taking measures to ensure that all state and federally-mandated best management practices to eliminate the spread of COVID-19 are practiced on our project sites. Please help us with these efforts by using alternate routes when possible and maintaining appropriate physical distance when you absolutely must walk, ride, or drive through our project sites.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Contact: Deschutes County Road Department at (541) 388-6581