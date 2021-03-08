Paving, shoulder repair work begins on Fryrear Road; closures planned

Deschutes County

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Paving and shoulder repair work on Fryrear Road began Monday, Deschutes County road officials said. Work hours will generally be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The project is expected to be complete by Tuesday, April 13.

The $1.5 million project is being delivered by the county’s contractor, High Desert Aggregate and Paving, Inc. The project includes reconstruction of the deteriorated paved shoulders, paving of the travel lanes, installation of recessed centerline pavement markers, and other minor work for the entire 5.6-mile length of Fryrear Road between US20 and OR 126.

Road users should anticipate single-lane closures and delays during work hours and are encouraged to use alternate routes when possible.

During the course of the project, Fryrear Road will be closed at the approaches to US20 and OR 126 to complete the shoulder repair and paving work for up to two workdays each.

The dates for these closures are still to be determined. Road users will be notified at least one week prior to the closures by variable message boards that will be positioned around the project area. The closures at each approach will not occur simultaneously. During the closures, road users are encouraged to use US20, Cloverdale Road, and OR 126 as an alternate route.

Deschutes County Road Department and our contractors are keeping the health and safety of the public and our workers as our top priority as we continue to serve our community. We are taking measures to ensure that all state and federally-mandated best management practices to eliminate the spread of COVID-19 are practiced on our project sites.

Please help us with these efforts by using alternate routes when possible and maintaining appropriate social distance when you absolutely must walk, ride, or drive through our project sites. For more information, please contact Deschutes County Road Department at 541-388-6581 or road@deschutes.org.