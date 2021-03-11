Spike strips end Crooked River Ranch pursuit; Terrebonne man arrested

Deschutes County

TERREBONNE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A second set of spike strips ended a pursuit at Crooked River Ranch early Thursday and led to the arrest of a 30-year-old Terrebonne man, Deschutes County sheriff's deputies said.

Deputies were in the area of Northwest Rainbow Road when a silver Acura slowly passed them, Sgt. Jayson Janes said. A deputies believed it was the car they were seeking on an unrelated call.

The deputy tried to stop the car, but the driver refused to pull over, prompting a pursuit, Janes said.

A Jefferson County sheriff's deputy deployed spike strips in thea area of Southwest Badger and Quail roads, but the driver made a U-turn and avoided them.

A Deschutes County deputy was set up with spike strips in the area of Southwest Quail and River roads, Janes said. The driver's passenger-side tires hit the spike strips, and the driver eventually came to a stop on River Road and was arrested without incident.

The driver was taken to the Deschutes County Jail and booked on charges including felony attempt to elude, reckless driving, felon in possession of a restricted weapon and a warrant for probation violation.

Also assisting at the scene were Redmond and Bend police.