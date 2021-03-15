DCSO deputies seek tips, looking for missing Deschutes River Woods man

Deschutes County

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies asked the public for help Monday in finding a missing Deschutes River Woods man, last seen Thursday in Bend.

Patrick Gillespie, 47, has been living in the 19000 block of Apache Road in DRW, Sgt. Jayson Janes said.

Gillespie left work early last Thursday afternoon and has not been seen since, Janes said.

“He left behind items he would normally carry with him,” the sergeant said, adding that his family reported him missing the next day.

Gillespie last was seen driving a light silver 2002 four-door Honda Accord, with Oregon license plate 312 MPR, Janes said.

Anyone with information that could help locate Gillespie was asked to call county non-emergency dispatch at 541-693-6911, in reference to Case No. 21-12682.