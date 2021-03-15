Deschutes County sets hearing on busy 2021-22 project list for planners

Deschutes County

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The public is being invited to provide input at an upcoming hearing on the Deschutes County Community Development Department’s Work Plan for Fiscal Year 2021-22, a busy list of projects ranging from fire-resistant building codes to updating the "Dark Skies' lighting ordinance.

The county Planning Commission will host a public hearing on the Work Plan on Thursday, March 25 at 5:30 p.m. The public hearing will be held remotely online and at the Deschutes Services Center, which is located at 1300 NW Wall Street in Bend.

The plan outlines the department’s anticipated projects and goals for the coming year, including the following highlights:

Sustaining high customer service levels while transitioning to and implementing new post-pandemic business operations, including public engagement strategies with hybrid in-person and virtual participation strategies.

Addressing affordable housing by collaborating with cities, our County’s property manager, and exploring rural housing strategies.

Protecting our community from wildfire hazards through requiring fire- resistant building codes and defensible space standards.

Amending the Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Code to incorporate new wildlife habitat inventories.

Initiating a Deschutes County Comprehensive Plan Update.

Coordinating with the cities of Bend, Redmond, Sisters and La Pine on growth management projects, including comprehensive plan updates and urban growth boundary (UGB) amendments.

Updating the Tumalo Community Plan.

Updating the County Transportation System Plan (TSP) in coordination with the Road Department and creating a Sisters Country rural trails plan.

Updating the County’s Dark Skies lighting ordinance.

“Public input shapes the Planning Division’s work plan each year. It really makes a difference,” said Community Development Director Nick Lelack.

The Board of County Commissioners will conduct a public hearing on the full Community Development Department Work Plan in May.

For more information about the work plan process or the public hearing, please call (541) 385-1709. Written feedback about the draft Work Plan can be submitted via email to peter.gutowsky@deschutes.org.

About Deschutes County Community Development: CDD’s mission is to facilitate orderly growth and development in the Deschutes County community through coordinated programs of Land Use Planning, Environmental Soils, Building Safety, Code Enforcement, education, and service to the public.