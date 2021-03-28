Winds rekindle Deschutes River Woods burn; residents evacuated, fire stopped

Deschutes County

Another fire reported on Bull Springs Road west of Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Saturday burn pile in Deschutes River Woods south of Bend rekindled and spread fast Sunday afternoon as winds gusted past 40 mph, threatening homes, prompting evacuations and burning debris, vehicles and outbuildings before it was stopped, officials said.

Crews were dispatched around 3:40 p.m. to the reported brush fire in the 60000 block of Cinder Butte Road, Bend Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief Trish Connolly said.

Homes on both Cinder Butte and Apache roads were threatened, as the fire raced across the yards of about four lots, Connolly said.

Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies issued a Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuation alert and evacuated homes on both streets.

Mutual-aid crews were called in from Alfalfa, Cloverdale and Sunriver, and had forward progress of the fire stopped by about 4:30 p.m. The fire burned about an acre and no homes were involved, Connolly said.

An extensive overhaul was under way and expected to take a couple hours. Connolly said the evacuated residents won’t be allow to return home until the smoke is cleared and more overhaul work is finished.

Around the same time, another large fire was reported in the 18000 block of Bull Springs Road, west of Bend.

Central Oregon fire crews have been called out on several escaped field and yard debris burns over the weekend amid windy conditions.

The winds also caused other issues, including downed trees, some on power lines.

The wind also caused blowing dust and near-zero visibility south of Madras, possibly contributing to crashes along Highway 97.

