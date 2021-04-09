Deschutes County update, week of April 11; new Tumalo roundabout open

Deschutes County

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's road construction update for the week of April 11, including details of the opening of the new Tumalo Road/Tumalo Place roundabout.

Paving of Fryrear Road: US 20 to OR 126 (Sisters Area) – Paving will continue on Fryrear Road between US 20 and OR 126.

Closure Information –Fryrear Road will be closed at US 20 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. for one day next week to complete paving at the highway approach. Advanced notices of the closures will be posted on variable message boards throughout the project area. Road users should use alternate routes during closures. Road users should anticipate single lane closures controlled by flaggers and delays during the work hours.

Tumalo Road/Tumalo Place Intersection Improvement (Deschutes Area) – Concrete curbs will be constructed and shoulder widening will continue throughout the week.

Closure Information – Traffic is now traveling through the new roundabout. Road users should anticipate single lane closures and delays during work hours. Speeds have been reduced to 25 MPH through the work zone.

Maintenance Paving (Terrebonne Area) - Deschutes County crews will be constructing an asphalt leveling surface on NE 9th Street, NE Cayuse Avenue, NE 5th Street, NE Eby Avenue and NW Eby Avenue.

Closure Information – Road users should anticipate delays and single lane closures controlled by flaggers during work hours. Work hours are typically 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday

The Deschutes County Road Department and our contractors are keeping the health and safety of the public and our workers as our top priority as we continue to serve our community. We are taking measures to ensure that all state and federally-mandated best management practices to eliminate the spread of COVID-19 are practiced on our project sites. Please help us with these efforts by using alternate routes when possible and maintaining appropriate physical distance when you absolutely must walk, ride, or drive through our project sites.

For more information, please contact the Deschutes County Road Department at (541) 388-6581