Air, ground rescue effort underway for climber stuck on the slopes of South Sister

Deschutes County

(Update: New info from sheriff's office)

Deschutes County Sheriff's Search and Rescue, AirLink helicopter involved

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) – An air and ground rescue operation was underway Monday for a climber stuck on the slopes of South Sister, officials said.

Deschutes County sheriff's Sgt. Jayson Janes confirmed Sheriff’s Search and Rescue volunteers were called out at mid-morning on the report of a stuck climber.

An AirLink helicopter also was involved in the operation on the 10,358-foot peak, a popular climbing spot.

Janes said early Monday afternoon that SAR's mountain rescue team was making their way down from the summit toward the climber's location.

NewsChannel 21’s Jack Hirsh is tracking developments in the rescue effort and we’ll have more details as they become available.