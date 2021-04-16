Deschutes County road construction update: Week of April 18-24

Deschutes County

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here's Deschutes County's weekly road construction update for the week of April 18-24.

Paving of Fryrear Road: US 20 to OR 126 (Sisters Area) – Paving will continue on Fryrear Road between US 20 and OR 126.

Closure Information – Fryrear Road will be closed at US 20 on Tuesday, April 20 and Wednesday, April 21, to complete paving at the highway approach. Closures are expected to last for a few hours between 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. Advanced notices of the closures will be posted on variable message boards throughout the project area. Road users should use alternate routes during closures. Road users should anticipate single lane closures controlled by flaggers and delays during work hours.

Tumalo Road/Tumalo Place Intersection Improvement (Deschutes Area) – Tumalo Place will be reconstructed and concrete curbs and medians will be poured. 78th Street will also be reconstructed and illumination pole foundations will be installed.

Closure Information – 78th Street will be closed at Tumalo Road on Monday, April 19 and Tuesday, April 20 to complete the reconstruction of the intersection. Road users should follow marked detours on 85th Street and Robin Avenue. Traffic is now traveling through the new roundabout. Road users should anticipate single-lane closures and delays during work hours. Speeds have been reduced to 25 MPH through the work zone.

Maintenance Paving (Terrebonne Area) - Deschutes County crews will be constructing an asphalt leveling surface on NE 9th Street, NE Cayuse Avenue, NE 5th Street, NE Eby Avenue and NW Eby Avenue.

Closure Information – Road users should anticipate delays and single lane closures controlled by flaggers during work hours. Work hours are typically 6:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Monday - Thursday.

The Deschutes County Road Department and our contractors are keeping the health and safety of the public and our workers as our top priority as we continue to serve our community. We are taking measures to ensure that all state and federally-mandated best management practices to eliminate the spread of COVID-19 are practiced on our project sites. Please help us with these efforts by using alternate routes when possible and maintaining appropriate physical distance when you absolutely must walk, ride, or drive through our project sites.

For more information, please contact the Deschutes County Road Department at (541) 388-6581.