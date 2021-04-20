Deschutes County Clerk’s Office reminds voters of upcoming election deadlines

Deschutes County

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The next election in Deschutes County is the special district election, which will be held on Tuesday, May 18.​ Each of Deschutes County’s more than 152,300 registered voters will be mailed a ballot on Wednesday, April 28.

Deschutes County Elections reminds voters that ​Tuesday, April 27, is the voter registration deadline for the election​. Oregon voters with an Oregon DMV number can register to vote online at ​www.oregonvotes.gov/register​ or fill out a paper Oregon Voter Registration Card, which is available at the DMV, US Post Office, Library, City Hall or online.

Deschutes County Elections also asks voters to check that their address and name are up-to-date in their voter registration record. Voters can update their information online at ​www.oregonvotes.gov/myvote​ or with an Oregon Voter Registration Card.

Voters who will be away from home on Election Day should request an absentee ballot to be mailed to their temporary address. Voters should visit www.deschutes.org/clerk or call the Deschutes County Elections Office at (541) 388-6547 for assistance in requesting an absentee ballot as soon as possible.

The Clerk’s Office will test Deschutes County’s vote-counting system at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 6. The certification is conducted before each election and occurs at the County Clerk’s office, 1300 NW Wall Street, Bend, upper level.

As a reminder, measures and candidate information are available online at www.deschutes.org.