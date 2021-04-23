Deschutes County road construction update: Week of April 25

Deschutes County

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's road construction update for the week of April 25.

Paving of Fryrear Road: US 20 to OR 126 (Sisters Area) – Paving has been completed. Shoulder aggregate, delineators and mailboxes will be installed.

Closure Information –Road users should anticipate single lane closures controlled by flaggers and delays during work hours.

Tumalo Road/Tumalo Place Intersection Improvement (Deschutes Area) – Work will be focused on finish grading throughout the project and water quality swale construction.

Closure Information – Traffic is now traveling through the new roundabout. Road users should anticipate single-lane closures and delays during work hours. Speeds have been reduced to 25 MPH through the work zone.

The Deschutes County Road Department and our contractors are keeping the health and safety of the public and our workers as our top priority as we continue to serve our community. We are taking measures to ensure that all state and federally-mandated best management practices to eliminate the spread of COVID-19 are practiced on our project sites. Please help us with these efforts by using alternate routes when possible and maintaining appropriate physical distance when you absolutely must walk, ride, or drive through our project sites.