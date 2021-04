Deschutes County

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- CenturyLink has reported a service outage that is affecting residents in the Sisters and Black Butte Ranch areas.

Impacted residents who need to dial 9-1-1 during this service interruption should use a cell phone or a different landline telephone provider.

Deschutes 9-1-1 is deploying 9-1-1 call-takers to answer CenturyLink 9-1-1 calls in the impacted areas.