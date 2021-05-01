4 teens injured in pickup rollover crash on USFS road south of Bend

Deschutes County

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Four teens were injured, at least one seriously, Friday evening when the pickup truck in which they were riding – two in the truck bed --- left a forest road south of Bend and rolled several times, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. The 16-year-old driver was cited.

Deputies were dispatched around 7:20 p.m. to the reported single-vehicle crash on Forest Service 1815, near China Hat Road, Sgt. Aaron Harding said.

Deputies found a black 2004 Toyota pickup on its side after apparently rolling several times and coming to rest against a tree.

An initial investigation determined the pickup, carrying five 15- and 16-year-old Bend males, was heading north on the gravel road “at a high rate of speed for the conditions” when the 16-year-old at the wheel lost control as the truck fishtailed and then rolled.

The three riding in the cab of the pickup all said they were wearing seat belts, Harding said. Two others, riding in the truck bed, were thrown in the crash.

Bend Fire & Rescue medics treated several of the juvenile males for injuries, Harding said. Three were taken to St. Charles Bend, at least one with serious injuries while a fourth was brought to the ER by his mother.

All of the families were notified. The driver was cited on one count of reckless driving and four counts of recklessly endangering another person.