DCSO Search and Rescue K-9 team finds missing Wash. man near Tumalo Lake

Deschutes County

25-year-old had gone for walk around lake, failed to return

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Washington state man who went for a walk around Tumalo Lake Saturday evening and failed to return was found early Sunday by a Deschutes County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue K-9 team, deputies said.

County 911 dispatchers got a report around 9:50 p.m. of the missing 25-year-old man from Shoreline, Washington, according to Deputy Aaron Myers, assistant search and rescue coordinator.

The man had left on foot from Tumalo Lake Lodge around 7:30 p.m. and said he was going for a walk around the lake. When he did not return, family members went looking for him, then called dispatchers when they could not find him.

Two sheriff’s deputies responded to begin an initial search for the missing man. Seven Sheriff’s Search and Rescue volunteers, consisting of trackers and two K-9 teams, also were called in.

Sheriff’s SAR K-9 Hunter and handler Jenny Reindel tracked the man and found him around 2:45 a.m., just over a half-mile from the lodge. The man, who got lost after nightfall, was uninjured and reunited with his family, Myers said.