Next Tuesday is last day to mail May 18 election ballots; drop boxes available

Deschutes County

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Tuesday, May 11, is the last day for Deschutes County voters to safely mail their ballot for the May 18 Special District Election. Ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18. No stamp is required.

Ballots that are not mailed by May 11 should be delivered to an official ballot drop site. A full list of drop site locations is available online at https://www.deschutes.org/clerk/page/ballot-drop-box-locations.

Oregon voters can drop their ballot at any official county drops site in Oregon and their ballot will be forwarded to their county election’s office. As a reminder, postmarks do not count.