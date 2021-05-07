New Tumalo Road/Tumalo Place roundabout open to traffic

Deschutes County

TUMALO, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The new roundabout at Tumalo Road and Tumalo Place has opened to traffic, with some final work underway in coming days, Deschutes County road officials said Friday.

Illumination poles will be installed on Saturday, while permanent striping and signs will be installed beginning Monday. Landscaping and site clean up will continue throughout next week.

Road users should anticipate single-lane closures and delays during work hours. Speeds have been reduced to 25 MPH through the work zone.