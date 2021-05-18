Merkley to hold remote town hall for Deschutes County residents

Deschutes County

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) -- Sen. Jeff Merkley's office has announced the senator will hold a remote and telephone town hall for constituents in Deschutes County on Tuesday, May 25.

He will update constituents on his work in Washington, D.C., and answer their questions and invite their suggestions about how to tackle the challenges facing Oregon and America.

“Hearing from Oregonians across the state is critical to doing my job. In these uncertain times, it’s more important than ever to hear directly from folks, but it’s also important to respect the health and safety of every member of our communities while there is still a very real risk of spreading COVID-19 through in-person gatherings,” Merkley said in a news release.

“The ideas and priorities I hear about in town halls inform the solutions that I fight to get into federal law. I look forward to these discussions — even if they’re online, on mobile devices, or on the telephone — about how we can strengthen our state and our nation.”

Since joining the Senate in 2009, Merkley has held a town hall in each of Oregon’s 36 counties every year. This town hall will be his 450th as a U.S. senator and his 18th town hall this year. Details are below.

What:

Deschutes County Town Hall

When:

Tuesday, May 25, 2021

4 p.m. PT

Where:

On a computer, smartphone or tablet: click here to join the Zoom meeting

On the phone:

Dial: 669-254-5252

Meeting ID: 160 544 9836#

Participant ID: #

Passcode: 41220350#