Deschutes County commissioners to ask Gov. Brown for drought status declaration

Deschutes County

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- On Wednesday, Deschutes County commissioners moved closer to officially declaring a state of emergency for the ongoing drought in Central Oregon.

At the request of the Deschutes Basin Board of Control, made up of the region's irrigation districts, commissioners approved a resolution requesting the governor's office declare drought status for Deschutes County, for a second straight year.

The resolution will also be amended to encourage water irrigators to share water, especially to the North Unit Irrigation District in Jefferson County, where commissioners have already requested a state drought declaration, which can provide more assistance to affected farmers, ranchers and other water users.

Brown in late March declared a drought in Klamath County, one of the worst-hit areas during a spring that officials say has been the driest in over a century across much of the West.

SNOTEL telemetry reports say the Upper Deschutes/Crooked River Basin is more than 20 percent below average precipitation for the year -- and the vital snow-water content is at just 48 percent of the median for this time of year.

