Deschutes County road construction update: Week of May 30-June 5

Deschutes County

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's road construction update for the week of May 30-June 5.

Rickard Road: Groff Rd – US20 Improvement (Bend Area) – Temporary traffic control and erosion control measures will be installed. Fence removal and installation will begin.

Closure Information –Road users should anticipate single-lane closures and delays during work hours.

Tumalo Road/Tumalo Place Intersection Improvement (Deschutes Area) – Landscaping, permanent seeding and site cleanup will occur throughout the week.

Closure Information –Road users should anticipate single-lane closures and delays during work hours.

Slurry Seal (La Pine/Redmond Area) – Slurry seal will begin in the La Pine and Redmond areas on the following roads (weather permitting):

La Pine Area

Assembly Way

Box Way

Dillon Way

Bonnie Way

Evans Way

Mac Court

Wheeler Road

Lasso Lane

Shaw Pine Court

Oakridge Place

Wyatt Drive

McClintock Place

Preble Way

Heath Drive

Cassidy Court

Cassidy Drive

Redmond Area

NW Yucca Way

NW 21st Street

NW 25th Street

Rimrock Lane # 1-4

NW Arrowhead Lane

NW Williams Loop

NW Williams Way

Closure Information – Roads will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the day they are to be slurry sealed and access will be restricted to emergency vehicles only. Residents have received door hangers notifying them of the closures and no parking signs will be placed along the affected roads 48 hours in advance of the closures.

Chip Seal (Terrebonne Area) –

Deschutes County crews will be chip sealing the following roads in the Terrebonne Area (weather permitting):

NW Wimp Way

NW Ice Avenue

NW 27th Street

NW 19th Street

NW 10th Street

NW Montgomery Drive

NW Lynch Lane

NW Lynch Court

NW 30th Street

NW 25th Street

NW Eby Avenue

Closure Information – Road users should anticipate delays and single-lane closures controlled by flaggers during work hours. Work hours are typically 6:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Monday - Thursday.

The Deschutes County Road Department and our contractors are keeping the health and safety of the public and our workers as our top priority as we continue to serve our community. We are taking measures to ensure that all state and federally-mandated best management practices to eliminate the spread of COVID-19 are practiced on our project sites. Please help us with these efforts by using alternate routes when possible and maintaining appropriate physical distance when you absolutely must walk, ride, or drive through our project sites.

For more information, please contact the Deschutes County Road Department at (541) 388-6581.