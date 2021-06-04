Partially blind La Pine senior may be forced to move after 20 years, unless permit granted
(Update: County explains notice of violation, says it was not eviction notice)
LA PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- After 20 years living and working on a La Pine property, Mary Clendenin is at a crossroads.
"I was just stunned,” Clendenin said Friday.
The 77-year-old has lived in her trailer on the property since 2001.
This year, Deschutes County informed her she is breaking county code and cannot live on the property full-time.
Clendenin said it would take months to get the trailer ready to move, and she's already facing difficult circumstances.
"I had a stroke in late 2018, and I'm blind in my left eye,” Clendenin said while holding back tears.
Clendenin maintains the property and acts as a caretaker for owner Lori Middleton.
"I've always told Mary she could live out her life there,” Middleton said. “I've always promised her some day, I'm going to build on the property. But I would never ever kick her off.”
Middleton lives in Vancouver but uses the La Pine property as a vacation home. Her parents bought the house in 1965 and passed it to Middleton in 1994.
She feels Clendenin should be able to stay.
"I think she's an upstanding member of La Pine society, and they should keep her,” Middleton said. “I don't want her to have to be homeless."
Angie Havniear is an administrative manager in Community Development for Deschutes County.
While this is not Havniear's case, after reading the case notes and analyzing the situation, she offered a comment on behalf of the department.
She said she understands this is a unique situation, but says the department has to follow code, regardless of the situation.
"It's that balance of caring for our community and the people in it and abiding by the rules that we all have for regulations,” Havniear said.
Havniear said out of the 775 code compliance cases they have currently , 97 are RV occupancy cases.
"Why now? Why not 10 years ago or 15 years ago?” Clendenin asked. “ I've been here 20 years!"
Clendenin’s trailer has technically always been violating code, but the department wasn't aware until someone reported the trailer to them this past December. Code enforcement is usually complaint-driven.
"I just don't understand why the county, for lack of a better word, is picking on me,” Clendenin said.
Middleton said she has applied and paid for a temporary use permit that would allow the trailer to stay there for six months.
Havniear said the Planning Department is still reviewing the application.
However, Middleton said the check has been cashed -- and Clendenin said she received a notice of violation that warned of enforcement action, trial or fines, requiring swift action or an appeal.
Havinear stressed that she and the county are willing to work with the property owner and resident to find a solution.
And county Community Development Director Nick Lelack later told NewsChannel 21 that the department "has not issued an eviction notice for this property, and does not have the authority to issue such a notice.
"Perhaps there is confusion over the notice of violation or a potential hearing on the violation, which we are pleased to clarify with the property owner and resident caretaker," Lelack wrote. "Our goal is to achieve voluntary compliance in every case, and we believe there is path forward to achieving compliance through the permitting process for this property."
But for Clendenin, she has no idea what will happen next.
"I have nowhere to go. I'm by myself, so what do I do? What do I do?” Clendenin asked desperately.
"I'm at a loss for words, I really am -- and normally that's not me!"
Comments
34 Comments
This is absolutely wrong! If she is working and has a good relationship with the owner of the land, the county needs to stay out of it. WTF people?
Yeah, how did this get to be so important up there in millionaireville?
Does county code enforcement really not have anything better to do?
Guess not, which is why giving them more power like with the noxious weed ordinance or the proposal to require yard and building upgrades for all the properties in the county, is a crazy idea
It’s not code enforcement. It’s a crappy neighbor reporting her living on the property.
The sad thing is most of these things are complaint driven – which suggests that one of these folks “friends” or neighbors most likely called in a complaint.
Which leads me to believe that there is more to the story. For instance, why did the property owner not just allow her to live in the permanent residence, or add a mother-in-law apt if she has been ‘caretaker’ for 20 years?
Probably, poverty.
How sad. Yet the homeless bums in Bend can stay wherever they want!
Soon to be one more, even sadder
now that you have made the connection, think about what you just wrote – this woman may well be too poor to afford a suitable place to park her RV or another decent place to live – that would make her a homeless bum, by your definition
Truth About CO: You said it perfectly! And remember…. we will clean up after them also!
I notice on Emerson St we also provide port-a-potties. This dear woman is just quietly trying to live out her life in a safe manner. Shame on the City of Bend for even thinking about evicting her!
Deschutes County, you are going to evict a 77 year old woman who have lived on the property for 20 years. Where in the hell do you expect her to go? The cost of living in Central Oregon is no longer affordable. Rent is off the charts. Home prices are unbelievable. Why does your enforcement staff worry about people committing actual crimes. This is utter Bull Crap indeed.
This needs more light on the story!! If the property owner doesn’t care, then why should anyone else?
She & the property owner knew this at the time she planted her trailer on the property. For all you bleeding heart liberals, the codes are placed there so property values don’t decline. You allow one trailer there then another, and another, and another and the next thing you know you have two dozen trailers in the neighborhood. The person who spent $300k for a home now has a home worth $150k because of this. I feel for the woman but she dug her own grave 20 years ago. What did she think would happen when she got caught, nothing? If she wants to stay there then make the property owner build an enclosed pole barn with running water and a toilet and she can park her trailer inside that. Or, she can move elsewhere like I had to do. Problem solved.
Curious, how long have you lived in Central Oregon? Me, 51 years. Liberal, hell no. I still think this is bullcrap.
I’ve lived in CO for 11 yrs. I spent 3 yrs looking at homes and I wouldn’t even stop to at look at homes when I saw that in the neighborhoods. I’m having the same problem where a neighbor has allowed someone to live on their property in a trailer. Here’s the problem: the property owner has 3 horses, 2 dogs, and a bunch of misc. crap on his property. There’s an outhouse for the tenant living in the trailer and because he has no space on his 1 acre lot he has a camper & truck (not used in 6 years), utility trailers, a camper shell, (not a truck shell) and other unused vehicles park on the roadway. All of which is illegal. This is what devalues property. People buy homes as an investment for retirement and this type of nonsense hurts their investment. Again, I’m empathetic to her plight but she had 20 years to prepare for this.
The article says she was a care giver. I’m sure she paid no rent in exchange for that service. So, what did she do with all the money she should have saved not paying rent for the last 20 years?
Rural neighborhoods are not trailer parks, nor are the streets for public storage. There are plenty of trailer parks where she can move her trailer to. And I would say, the property owner should have to pay for the relocation costs.
For all your “you bleeding heart liberal” sentiments, you seem mostly fired up about property value. That’s a bit odd, since the usual non-“bleeding heart liberal” attitude that I’ve experienced in my 40 years of living in central Oregon has been that most folks around these parts are most assuredly NOT bleeding heart liberals and don’t appreciate the government telling them how to manage their land, regardless of how many acres they own. Some of us in south county DIDN’T buy homes as investment properties, but instead bought them as places to live. Sorry things didn’t work out for you on your investment opportunity, but some people actually choose to live in places rather than make money off of property in those places…
So called “People” like YOU need to go back to Loserville where YOU came from.Problem solved.
She needs to identify as homeless so the county will leave her alone and the local low barrier folks will deliver meals and remove her trash.
Problem solved.
ETA – Code people are worthless. Talk about selective enforcement.
Complaint-driven enforcement, always has been, and they lead with education, corrective steps. Citation comes last. (From my years at county meeting)
Maybe so, but I’ve tried for years (first complaint about a serious fire risk was in August of 2016) to get code people (to be fair, city not county) to help address, but because it’s a poor struggling non-profit, they gave them a pass. No private business or homeowner would get that kind of leeway. Hence, my comment about selective enforcement.
Judgment calls are a part of life. Not many rules can be enforced in total black/white fashion. Folks judging those judgments, too…;-/
“Not many rules can be enforced in total black/white fashion.”
Why not Barney? If the landlord can violate the codes in black & white, they can enforce them in black & white. Though it doesn’t mean fines are the first step. They get 1 warning. If they fail to comply with the removal then the fines begin at the second notice. People will do nothing until they are hurt in their wallet and that’s why there are fines. For those who won’t comply. Fines are the incentive to make slumlords and code violating landlords comply. Should they still refuse to comply, the fines just keep growing and growing and growing until they do. Or, until they can’t afford their property taxes due to the fines. Then the county just comes in and foreclose due to the fines and everybody looses.
It’s time people start being responsible and have some respect for the laws and regulations that are created to make society a pleasant and civil environment. As I said in a previous post, “She had 20 years to prepare for this and she didn’t.” I’m empathetic to her plight, but I don’t feel sorry for her one bit. The landlord created this problem for her by violating the codes and now she wants everyone to cry boohoo with her and do nothing about it. This is the type of behavior that devalues property and turns those neighborhoods into ghetto neighborhoods. The landlord should have to pay for all of her relocation costs. It’s no different than a business offering you a job in writing with an agreed salary, then, if they violate that agreement by not hiring you, that business can be and most likely would be sued for damages. She should sue the landlord for violating the county codes and creating this nightmare for her. Plain and simple.
Not that simple. Never that simple. Or we wouldn’t need judges, just robots. There are always at least two sides. And lawyers usually win. It’s very different than violating a contract. People can sue over anything. Winning, that takes lots of time, money and luck. And you know it.
All it takes THESE days is one SNOB – one uptight person to complain about anything and GOOD people suffer.
So what’s the fair, legal option to complaint-driven code enforcement? Random surprise inspections? Don’t enforce?
So many folks having “simple” answers tonight that are anything but.
Easy answer to complaint driven enforcement is to make them only enforceable on a case by case basis instead of pure black and white or make them only enforceable if there’s additional crime activity, especially since we have too many “codes” in the first place that are ridiculous.
The government always gets theirs. And why not? Kate Brown can wave her pen and eliminate evictions and rent requirements. Private property is private property, until the government says it isn’t. The only difference between a landlord and this woman is she is a sympathetic case. And it will be fun hearing the progressive say “no one is above the law”
Wonder if there’s an adequate septic system? Basically, she’s been staying there illegally for 20 years, it sounds like. If she were doing this on BLM, USFS, Juniper Ridge, Hunnell Road, would folks change their response? Property owner cannot approve an illegal action. Hope the County evicts her and fines the property owner who enabled her.
Ridiculous. The Republican controlled county commission serves only their wealthy rural masters who want to remove someone from private property, while bums enjoy the free use of public property. Time for Adair and Debonehead to go.
Wow! I can’t believe Deschutes County is evicting an elderly woman from her home of 20 years. She has the owners permission to be there and taxes are being paid. Yet, you refuse to remove the garbage dump that are called homeless shelters, long Clauson and Hunnell Roads and other county locations, where they are squatting on the land and not paying taxes! Where is the justice in this. Citizens of Deschutes County open your eyes, we need to support what is right and stop allowing the injustice! Contact your County Commissioners and let them know this is wrong.
This is RIDICULOUS! Our “officials” allow homeless/bums/swatters (various people in various situations) to live ALL OVER central Oregon and DO NOT hassle them as much as this lovely senior lady who has done and IS doing EVERYTHING right. If no one else steps up to take her in? She can come HERE to my home; and I am being SERIOUS – not just empty words or promises like most Democrats or Liberals.
Complaint driven my butt. I filed a complaint with the county about property just North of Bend, and I have yet to hear anything from them. I called about a follow-up and was told it is in the system and we will get around to it. Time to start filing once a month – or more – to get their attention. Slackers.