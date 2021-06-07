2 Warm Springs fugitives arrested near Redmond after driver flees traffic stop, crashes, runs

Deschutes County

(Update: Adding reason for stop)

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Two Warm Springs women wanted on warrants were arrested north of Redmond Sunday night after the driver gave a false name, fled a traffic stop and crashed and abandoned her car, prompting a search and an alert to area residents, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. A citizen tip led to the driver’s capture.

A deputy stopped a 2004 Kia Optima around 6 p.m. on Highway 97 at Pershall Way, just north of Redmond, for expired vehicle registration, and during the stop, the deputy believed the driver was giving him a false name, Sergeant Jayson Janes said Monday.

The deputy confirmed it was a fictitious name and that the 33-year-old woman had warrants out for her arrest, Janes said. When he went back to the car and advised the driver to get out, she instead sped away, Janes said.

The car was later found west of the traffic stop location, apparently crashed and abandoned, still running, in the 2300 block of Northwest Coyner Avenue, the sergeant said.

The passenger, identified as a 40-year-old woman, was contacted nearby and taken into custody without incident on an outstanding warrant.

Deputies set up a search perimeter in the area and an alert was sent to area residents, advising of the search and the woman’s description, Janes said.

Around 9 p.m. a citizen contacted law enforcement to report someone matching that description was in the driveway of a home in the 2500 block of Coyner Avenue. Deputies took the woman into custody without incident.

During the investigation, the driver was found to be in possession of a handgun and felony amounts of methamphetamine and heroin, Janes said.

Both women were lodged in the county jail in Bend on the outstanding warrants. The driver also faces numerous charges, including felony and misdemeanor attempt to elude police, reckless driving, reckless endangering, hit-and-run (property damage), felon in possession of a firearm and drug possession and delivery charges, along with three out-of-county warrants.