ODOT holds virtual open house to discuss US Highway 97-Baker Road interchange

Deschutes County

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The future of the U.S Highway. 97/Baker Road Interchange south of Bend was the focus of Wednesday evening's online open house, hosted by the Oregon Department of Transportation.

ODOT is preparing an Interchange Area Management Plan (IAMP) to evaluate how the existing interchange at Deschutes River Woods operates and to determine what measures are needed to keep it functioning over the next 20 years and beyond.

According to ODOT Senior Transportation Planner Don Morehouse, the interchange was constructed in the early 1990s to serve the sparsely populated rural areas south of Bend.

But over the last few decades, Bend’s population has nearly quadrupled, leading to heavier congestion and crashes in the area.

ODOT is currently looking at eight different interchange alternatives, in an effort to make the northbound and southbound off-ramps more efficient and safer.

NewsChannel 21's Alec Nolan will have full details later tonight on First at Ten on Fox.