Deschutes Bike-Pedestrian Committee seeks new members

Deschutes County

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County residents who have an interest in cycling and pedestrian issues are encouraged to apply to serve on Deschutes County’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee (BPAC).

BPAC members are appointed by the Board of County Commissioners. The 13-person committee promotes and encourages safe bicycling and walking as a significant means of transportation in Deschutes County.



The committee advises Deschutes County and regional jurisdictions on a variety of bicycle and pedestrian transportation matters including proposed road construction, signing, and special projects. BPAC is a source of current information relating to the use of bicycling and walking and strives to support them as a viable means of transportation in Deschutes County.

Appointees will serve three-year terms with the opportunity for reappointment.

Applications are due by Wednesday, June 30, at 8 a.m.

Committee members serve in a volunteer capacity and are not paid for their time. BPAC generally meets from noon to 1:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month. The current recruitment is for one at large member and one member that will represent Bend.

To apply, please click here or visit www.deschutes.org/volunteer and click on Volunteer Openings.

For more information, please visit the BPAC website or call (541) 388-6528.