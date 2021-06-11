Deschutes County road construction update: Week of June 13-19

Deschutes County

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's weekly road construction update for the week of June 13-19.

Rickard Road: Groff Rd to US-20 Improvement (Bend Area) – Road shoulder work, including excavation and construction of drainage facilities, will continue. Road users should anticipate single-lane closures and delays during work hours.

