Deschutes County road construction update: Week of June 13-19
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's weekly road construction update for the week of June 13-19.
Rickard Road: Groff Rd to US-20 Improvement (Bend Area) – Road shoulder work, including excavation and construction of drainage facilities, will continue. Road users should anticipate single-lane closures and delays during work hours.
