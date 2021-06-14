New Sisters, La Pine locations join Deschutes County walk-in vaccination sites

Deschutes County

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Walk-in COVID vaccine clinics are being offered at many locations throughout Deschutes County this week, with new locations in Sisters and La Pine. Vaccinations are free, no insurance is needed and no identification is needed.

First- and second-dose vaccinations are available. Second-dose vaccinations must be at least 21 days after the first dose for Pfizer and at least 28 days after the first dose for Moderna. Please bring your vaccination card from your first dose and plan to attend a clinic offering the same vaccine as your first dose.

Walk-in clinics for the week of June 14:

Monday, June 14, at the Sisters Fire House from 2 to 4 p.m. Pfizer - open to anyone 12 or older. 301 S Elm St, Sisters.

from 2 to 4 p.m. Pfizer - open to anyone 12 or older. 301 S Elm St, Sisters. Tuesday, June 15, at La Pine Chamber of Commerce from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pfizer - open to anyone 12 or older. 51429 Huntington Rd, La Pine.

from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pfizer - open to anyone 12 or older. 51429 Huntington Rd, La Pine. Wednesday, June 16, at the Downtown Bend Library from 1 to 3 p.m. Pfizer - open to anyone 12 or older. 601 NW Wall St, Bend.

from 1 to 3 p.m. Pfizer - open to anyone 12 or older. 601 NW Wall St, Bend. Wednesday, June 16, at Volunteers in Medicine from 4 to 7 p.m. Pfizer - open to anyone 12 or older. 2300 NE Neff Rd, Bend.

from 4 to 7 p.m. Pfizer - open to anyone 12 or older. 2300 NE Neff Rd, Bend. Thursday, June 17, at the Redmond Library from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Pfizer - open to anyone 12 or older. 827 SW Deschutes Ave, Redmond.

“If you haven’t been vaccinated, we encourage you to come by one of our walk-in sites this week,” said Molly Wells-Darling, deputy incident commander. “It’s free, easy and the process usually takes less than 30 minutes.”

Individuals 12 to 14 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Many pharmacies are also offering walk-in vaccinations and appointments. Find a COVID-19 vaccine at a pharmacy near you by visiting www.vaccines.gov. More vaccination options are also available at www.centraloregoncovidvaccine.com.