DCSO Search and Rescue assists injured mountain bike rider near Phil’s Trailhead

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Deschutes County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue helped an injured mountain bike rider from Eugene make it back to the Phil’s Trailhead parking lot west of Bend Friday afternoon, deputies said.

Dispatchers received a call shortly before 1 p.m. of an injured rider, said Deputy Shane Zook, assistant search and rescue coordinator.

The caller said they needed help getting the injured rider, a 52-year-old Eugene woman, back to the parking lot.

Nine SAR volunteers and a deputy responded to the scene and found the injured rider about 7/10ths of a mile down Kent’s Trail from the parking lot, Zook said.

Search and Rescue medical team staff assessed the rider’s condition, and she was then loaded into a wheeled litter and was carried by SAR volunteers to the parking lot.

A Bend Fire & Rescue ambulance crew was waiting at the parking lot. Zook said the woman declined an ambulance trip and said she planned to seek further medical treatment on her own.