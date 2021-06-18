Deschutes County convening expert panel to review hemp industry

Deschutes County

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes County Planning Commission is convening an expert panel next week to discuss Deschutes County’s hemp industry. Commissioners asked the Planning Commission to explore the topic after receiving input from rural residents.

The community is invited to attend the event, which will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 24, at the Deschutes Services Center, which is located at 1300 NW Wall Street in Bend. Virtual participation will also be available.

An expert panel, comprised of representatives from the Deschutes County Farm Bureau, Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon Department of Agriculture, Oregon Water Resources Department, and hemp farmers will share their expertise as it relates to hemp production and processing and land use.

The panel will discuss a variety of other topics, including:

The growing seasons for hemp.

The seasonal variations of hemp production and processing.

Why hemp production and processing can be controversial.

How hemp production differs from other farm crops.

If there is criminality associated with hemp production and processing.

Interested community members are encouraged to participate in-person (seating will be limited) or virtually. Instructions for virtual participation will be posted online at www.deschutes.org/meetings in the Planning Commission meeting agenda for June 24.

For more information, please call Deschutes County Community Development at (541) 388-6528 or email tanya.saltzman@deschutes.org.