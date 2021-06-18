Deschutes County road construction update: Week of June 20-26

Deschutes County

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the Deschutes County road construction update for the week of June 20-26:

Rickard Road: Groff Road to US-20 Improvement (Bend Area) – Roadway excavation work will begin. Beginning Monday, June 21, Rickard Road will be closed from the end of pavement east of Bozeman Trail to US-20 in order to construct the new paved roadway. A designated detour route will be in place via Gosney Road for access to and from US-20. Residents living on Rickard Road within the closure will have access during construction.



Paving of Powell Butte Hwy: County Line to McGrath Rd (Powell Butte Area)– Road shoulder work will begin. Road users should anticipate single-lane closures and delays during work hours.

