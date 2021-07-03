Cyclist injured in crash on trail SW of Bend, prompts rescue effort

Deschutes County

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Bend cyclist was injured in a crash on a popular trail southwest of Bend Saturday morning, prompting a call-out for help from Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue volunteers, deputies said.

County 911 dispatchers got a call around 9 a.m. of the bike crash on the Tiddlywinks Trail off Century Drive, said Deputy Aaron Myers, assistant search and rescue coordinator.

The reporting party advised the injured rider, a 44-year-old Bend man, sustained injuries that prevented him from making it farther down the trail without assistance, Myers said.

A total of 13 DCSO SAR volunteers responded to the scene, reaching the rider just before 10:30 a.m. He was evaluated and treated on by the volunteers, then was able to walk on his own to a Forest Service road, where he was released to friends. The rider planned to seek further medical evaluation on his own, Myers said.