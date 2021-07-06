Deschutes County road construction update: Week of July 4-10
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's road construction update for the week of July 4-10.
Rickard Road: Groff Rd to US20 Improvement (Bend Area) – Roadway excavation work will continue. Rickard Road is closed from the end of pavement east of Bozeman Trail to US-20 in order to construct the new paved roadway. A designated detour route is in place via Gosney Road for access to and from US-20. Residents living on Rickard Road within the closure will have access during construction.
Paving of Powell Butte Hwy: County Line to McGrath Rd (Powell Butte Area) – Roadway paving work will begin. Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday (excluding holidays).
Chip Seal (Terrebonne Area) – Deschutes County crews will be chip sealing the following roads (weather permitting):
- NE Wilcox Ave
- NE 33rd St
- NE Smith Rock Way
Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays).
FOR MORE INFORMATION
Please contact the Deschutes County Road Department at (541) 388-6581.
