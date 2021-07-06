Deschutes County road construction update: Week of July 4-10

Deschutes County

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's road construction update for the week of July 4-10.

Rickard Road: Groff Rd to US20 Improvement (Bend Area) – Roadway excavation work will continue. Rickard Road is closed from the end of pavement east of Bozeman Trail to US-20 in order to construct the new paved roadway. A designated detour route is in place via Gosney Road for access to and from US-20. Residents living on Rickard Road within the closure will have access during construction.

Paving of Powell Butte Hwy: County Line to McGrath Rd (Powell Butte Area) – Roadway paving work will begin. Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday (excluding holidays).

Chip Seal (Terrebonne Area) – Deschutes County crews will be chip sealing the following roads (weather permitting):

NE Wilcox Ave

NE 33rd St

NE Smith Rock Way

Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays).

