Deschutes County seeks applicants for County College program

Deschutes County

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County is accepting applications from residents for its 2021 County College program. County College gives members of the community the opportunity to learn more about your County services and programs.

Participants will get a unique look at how Deschutes County functions by hearing from staff in various departments, participating in group discussions and touring county facilities.

County College sessions are held on Tuesday evenings and begin at 5:15 p.m. The 10-week program begins on August 31 and concludes on Nov. 2.

Applicants from a range of geographic areas are sought and interest in county programs and services is desired. Due to limited meeting space, not all applicants will be accepted into the program.

To apply, visit www.deschutes.org/countycollege. The application deadline is Friday, July 30 at 5 p.m.

For additional information, please call Laura Skundrick, (541) 330-4627