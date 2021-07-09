‘Very bad news’: Wickiup Reservoir hits record-low level for this early in summer

Deschutes County

Irrigation districts, customers will be running out of water

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- In the 75-year history of the Wickiup Reservoir, water levels have never been this low this early in the summer.

Deschutes Basin Watermaster Jeremy Giffin said Friday the reservoir west of La Pine is at 28,000 acre-feet of water. To put it into perspective, Giffin said it would be measured at 130,000 acre-feet in a normal year.

It's just 14% full -- and it's not the only Central Oregon reservoir that's very low, according to the US Bureau of Reclamation's "teacup" diagram.

Giffin said this is "very bad news" for the irrigation districts.

"At the rate that we're dropping Wickiup Reservoir, current projections have it empty at about middle of August," Giffin said. "Our first district to run out of water will likely be the Arnold Irrigation District in southeast Bend. They'll likely run out of water the first week of August."

Giffin told NewsChannel 21 it also means the Deschutes River's flow will drop about a third, which is very abnormal.

