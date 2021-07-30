Deschutes County road construction update: Week of August 1-7

Deschutes County

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's road construction update for the week of August 1-7.

Rickard Road: Groff Road to US-20 Improvement (Bend Area) – Roadway excavation work and placement of aggregate road base will be occurring. Rickard Road is closed from the end of pavement east of Bozeman Trail to US-20 in order to construct the new paved roadway. A designated detour route is in place via Gosney Road for access to and from US-20. Residents living on Rickard Road within the closure will have access during construction.



NE Negus Way and NE 17th St Improvement (Redmond Area) – Roadway excavation work will be occurring. Work will include roadbed widening. Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday (excluding holidays).



Paving of Powell Butte Hwy: County Line to McGrath Rd (Powell Butte Area) – No onsite work will be occurring this week. Roadway striping work is scheduled to occur the week of August 15.



Chip Seal (La Pine Area) –Deschutes County crews will be chip sealing the following roads (weather permitting): Burgess Road Rosland Road Reed Road Huntington Road

–Deschutes County crews will be chip sealing the following roads (weather permitting):

Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays).

For more information, please contact the Deschutes County Road Department at (541) 388-6581.