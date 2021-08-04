ODOT holding Terrebonne open house tonight on Highway 97 safety plans

Deschutes County

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Department of Transportation will host an open house Wednesday evening in an effort to highlight updated plans to improve safety through Terrebonne from Lower Bridge Way to Northwest 10th Street.

The area has been the subject of ongoing concerns due to high speeds and traffic volume on U.S. 97 and the difficulty of making turns onto or from Lower Bridge Way, which is a primary access point for residents of Crooked River Ranch.

According to ODOT, no formal presentation is planned, but attendees will be able to move from station to station where they can review exhibits highlighting certain project components.

The open house will take place from 6-8 p.m. at Terrebonne Community School.

