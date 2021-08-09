Bend City Council, mayor call on Deschutes County commissioners to enact indoor mask mandates

Deschutes County

Mayor's letter follows 2-1 decision last week not to recommend indoor masks

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend Mayor Sally Russell sent a letter Monday to the Deschutes County Commission on behalf of the Bend City Council, calling on county officials to enact a mask mandate for indoor public spaces due to the rapid rise of the more-contagious COVID-19 delta variant.

Last week, Commissioner Phil Chang had called on colleagues Patti Adair and Tony DeBone to support a recommendation to county residents that masks be worn indoors, but after more than an hour of debate, neither went along with his proposal. with Adair saying it amounted to a "mandate."

In her letter, Russell asked the county commission to mandate mask-wearing for all indoor public spaces. The letter referenced the substantial increase in COVID-19 cases, the presence of the delta variant in Deschutes County and the critical status of the local hospital system as the basis for the request.

"In sum, due to the substantial increase in Covid-19 cases, the presence of this new variant in our County, and the impacted status of our local hospital system, we implore the Deschutes County Commission to mandate mask-wearing for all indoor, public spaces (or, at the very least, empower your public health department to make a strong recommendation)," the letter stated.

“As local elected leaders, we must be united in taking action to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” the mayor wrote. “In your role as directors of the public health authority of our County, we look to you take the actions necessary to prevent illness and death from this disease, and we will support you in those actions. The welfare of our businesses, restaurants, and, most importantly, our community members, depends upon our leadership.”

Read the full letter.

Meanwhile, Multnomah County leaders announced a face mask mandate Monday, saying that as of this coming Friday, their previous recommendation of indoor face masks will be a requrement inside businesses for all 5 and older.