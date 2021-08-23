Deschutes County DA John Hummel announces he won’t seek a third term

Deschutes County

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel announced to his office Monday morning that he will not seek re-election to a third-term.

Hummel’s current, second four-year term runs through the end of 2022. Absent a November run-off, the election in May of 2022 will decide who takes office in January of 2023 as Deschutes County’s next district attorney.

In Hummel’s announcement to his office, he highlighted the successes they achieved together over the last seven years. He also told staff it was a “difficult decision” not to seek a third term and gave a bit more detail regarding his reasons why.

“I’m a firm believer in the value of fresh ideas in government,” he wrote. “I think that my ideas and leadership have helped improve the performance of our office (you and the public will be the ultimate judge of this), and at the same time, I know that my way is not necessarily the only way. There is value in considering new ideas, philosophies, and leadership styles.”

Some of the successes he called out were the development of innovative programs to keep our community safe by preventing crime and incarceration (the Emerging Adult Program that provides targeted services to people ages 18-24 in the criminal justice system; the Clean Slate program to provide people suspected of possessing drugs with primary care doctors instead of prosecution; and the Veterans’ Intervention Strategy that provides targeted services for veterans in the criminal justice system); advocating for and achieving long prison sentences for the few people for whom prison is the only option to keep our community safe; and providing excellent legal services in the approximately 50,000 cases the office handled during his tenure.

As for his own post-DA future, "I am not sure what comes next for my own career," said Hummel, a former Bend city councilor and defense attorney. "It's too soon for me to lock down on 2023 career options. I remain interested in the U.S. Attorney position, but my decision to forgo re-election has nothing to do with that potential nomination."

Hummel also issued this statement to the residents of Deschutes County:

“Serving as your district attorney has been a privilege and an honor. Every morning, when I walk the three flights up to my office, I think about the important work that my colleagues in your DA’s office and I have to do that day for the people of Deschutes County. During my final 16 months in office, I’ll continue to work tirelessly to ensure that justice is done daily. Thank you for allowing me to represent you.”