DCSO Search and Rescue assists injured mountain biker near Tumalo Falls

Deschutes County

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Volunteers with Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue came to the aid of an injured mountain biker on the South Fork Trail near Tumalo Falls, deputies said Wednesday.

County 911 dispatchers got a call shortly before noon Tuesday from a woman reporting the injured bike rider, a 46-year-old Bend woman., on the trail, about 1 ½ miles from the Tumalo Falls Trailhead, according to Deputy Kyle Joye, assistant search and rescue coordinator.

The 911 dispatchers were able to obtain coordinates for the rider, and 10 SAR volunteers, along with a deputy responded to the scene, Joye said.

One of the volunteers was near the woman’s location and went to the scene to render aid until the others arrived on foot.

The woman was evaluated by SAR medical team members and loaded into a wheeled litter, which they used to carry her out to the trailhead. Once there, the woman refused further medical treatment and got in her personal vehicle, saying she planned to seek further medical treatment on her own.