Deschutes County seeks applicants for new Cannabis Advisory Panel

Deschutes County

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County is accepting applications from community members who are interested in serving on its new Cannabis Advisory Panel.

With the passage of House Bill 3295 by the Oregon Legislature in June and the creation of the new CAP, Deschutes County is once again eligible to receive marijuana tax revenue from the state. The county has not received marijuana tax revenue since 2019.

As specified by HB 3295, the panel will provide recommendations to the Board of Commissioners on the use of marijuana tax revenue, public safety measures related to marijuana use and marijuana entities in the county, and issues presented by marijuana growing, processing, wholesaling and distributing in unincorporated areas of Deschutes County. The CAP is expected to meet quarterly, beginning in October.

Interested candidates are encouraged to visit www.deschutes.org/jobs to learn more and to apply. A resume and letter of interest are required. Applications will be accepted until Monday, Sept. 13.

The CAP will consist of a variety of appointed members, including:

• A person who holds a license issued under ORS 475B.070 for a premises located in the county (i.e. MJ production license);

• A person who holds a license issued under ORS 475B.105 for a premises located in the county (i.e. MJ retail license);

• A designee of the County Sheriff;

• A designee of the County Commission;

• A member of the public;

• A watermaster who is appointed for a water district in, partially in or near the county; and

• A representative of the county who is knowledgeable about economic development in the county