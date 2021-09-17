Crooked River Grassland proposes ‘danger tree’ removal in area hit by nearly 6,000-acre Grandview Fire

Deschutes County

Along nearly 8 miles of Forest Service roads

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Crooked River National Grassland has proposed to fell and remove roadside “danger trees” on about eight miles of roads in the area of the Grandview Fire that burned nearly 6,000 acres in July, 10 miles northeast of Sisters.

District Ranger Slater Turner said the fire area includes about 4,500 acres of public lands and 1,500 acres of private land, and the blaze “resulted in a high percentage of damaged, dead, dying and unstable trees and snags of mainly Ponderosa pine and juniper throughout the burned area, including adjacent to open Forest Service system roads.”

The proposed plan includes commercial removal of about 243 acres of dead and dying pine trees and “non-saw timber removal” of about 400 acres of juniper and pine. The non-saw timber material would be disposed of likely through a small commercial firewood sale, by allowing persona-use firewood cutting or special forest product removal (such as decorative wood,” Slater wrote.

Read more in the scoping letter below. Public comments are being sought through Oct. 1.