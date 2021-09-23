Smith Rock Ranch marks 20 years, selling online tickets only, announces corn maze theme

Deschutes County

'It takes a lot of effort to put all this together'

TERREBONNE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Smith Rock Ranch is ready for its 20th fun season of pumpkin-hunting, a corn maze and more, despite the challenges of the past year.

Matt Lisignoli owns and operates Smith Rock Ranch and is impressed the pumpkin patch made it through the summer.

“We survived the drought, and the smoke,” Lisignoli said Thursday.

He knows how important the event is for the community.

"We get a lot of families that come out, and they sure enjoy it and thank us for what we do, it takes a lot of effort to put all this together,” Lisignoli said.

He's ready to open up the ranch on Saturday, while following covid precautions.

"Really difficult to anticipate what we're allowed to do every year,” Lisignoli said.

Last year, due to the pandemic, the ranch sold tickets online only. This year, they're doing the same, but selling by the hour, and with only one ticket package.

However, the pumpkin patch, stores and markets don't require a ticket.

"There's been a lot of confusion, thinking you need to buy a ticket just to buy a pumpkin -- and you don't have to do that,” Lisiginoli said.

With the online package, you can do five activities, such as the corn maze, shooting gallery, petting zoo, fire the pumpkin cannon and more.

More information on the activities and ticket pricing can be found here.

Lisignoli says the theme of this year's maze is Dr. Seuss and The Cat in the Hat.

"It's not too simple, a 5-year-old should be able to handle it. I don't know about adults, though,” Lisignoli said with a laugh.

While the process may be different, he's happy to give Central Oregon something to enjoy.

"This is a good, community activity,” Lisignoli said. “We have a lot of people come out, generations of people that come out. They were here 20 years ago. When they were 3 or 4 years old,. they were out here with their family and it's become a tradition.”