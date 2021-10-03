Cyclist injured in Kent’s Trail bike crash prompts rescue effort

Deschutes County

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A California woman was injured in a bike crash on a trail southwest of Bend Saturday afternoon, prompting a rescue effort, officials said.

Deschutes County 911 dispatchers received a call around 1:30 p.m. Saturday reporting the crash on Kent’s Trail, about 1 ½ miles from Phil’s Trail trailhead, said sheriff’s Deputy Aaron Myers, assistant search and rescue coordinator.

The 62-year-old Sacramento woman had sustained non-life-threatening injuries that prevented her from making her way back to the trailhead without help, Myers said.

Ten Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team volunteers and a deputy responded to assist. The volunteers hiked from the trailhead to the woman, reaching her around 2:40 p.m., Myers said.

The SAR volunteers conducted a medical assessment and brought the cyclist by wheeled litter to meet a Bend Fire and Rescue ambulance at the trailhead. She was taken to St. Charles Bend for further evaluation