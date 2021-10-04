Deschutes County seeks Big Chainring Award nominees

Deschutes County

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Do you know someone who helps enhance Deschutes County communities by improving bicycling and walking conditions or by encouraging people to commute by walking or riding their bike?

The Deschutes County Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee (BPAC) is seeking nominations for the 2021 Big Chainring awards. The award program has recognized businesses, agencies, and individuals who make significant contributions to improving bicycling and walking conditions.

Award categories include:

Public Agency

Nonprofit Organization

Individual

Special Project

Commercial Business

Advocacy Group

Lifetime Achievement Award

The Peter Hanson Memorial Award*

*The Peter Hanson Memorial Award honors individuals in the community who have provided outstanding voluntary contributions. Peter was a Committee member that lost his battle with cancer in 2005. His volunteer contributions are in many trail-building, environmental, and outdoor enthusiast projects throughout our communities.

Nomination forms can be obtained on the Committee’s website at: www.deschutes.org/bpac.

Nominations are due Monday, October 25, at 5 p.m. Please send completed nomination forms to Tanya Saltzman at tanya.saltzman@deschutes.org, or by mail to:

Deschutes County

P.O. Box 6005

Attn: Tanya Saltzman, Community Development Dept.

Bend, OR 97708-6005

For more information, please visit the BPAC website or call (541) 388–6528.