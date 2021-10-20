DCSO sheriff’s Captain Deron McMaster resigns after ‘personnel action,’ files notice to sue

Sheriff denies claims as 'inaccurate;

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A nearly 30-year Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office employee has resigned after a personnel investigation led to unspecified “personnel action,” Sheriff Shane Nelson confirmed Wednesday.

In a brief news release, the sheriff’s office said sheriff’s Captain Deron McMaster resigned on Sept. 21 after the investigation of unspecified policy violations.

McMaster was placed on paid leave last spring, pending the investigation. Last month, he filed a tort notice claim of intention to sue Nelson and the two hired investigators, alleging misconduct on their part.

“Sheriff Nelson disputes the claims made by Deron McMaster and his attorney in the tort claim notice, as they are inaccurate,” Wednesday’s news release concluded.

According to a biography on the sheriff's office website, McMaster was hired as a patrol deputy in February 1993, rose through the ranks and was promoted to captain in July of 2015. He most recently served as detective captain and was commander overseeing the Detectives Division and Search and Rescue.