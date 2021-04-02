Veteran DCSO captain placed on paid leave amid internal investigation

Government-politics

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Deschutes County sheriff’s Captain Deron McMaster, a 28-year veteran of the agency, was placed on paid administrative leave Friday pending the outcome of an administrative investigation into alleged policy violations.

In a brief news release, Sgt. Jayson Janes said, "Any time the Sheriff’s Office receives information alleging a policy violation, we will completely investigate the allegation to determine if an agency policy violation(s) has occurred and if any personnel action is necessary."

"This investigation does not involve criminal allegations," Janes added. He told NewsChannel 21 he can't provide a timeframe on how long the investigation will take.

The news release concluded with a statement from Sheriff Shane Nelson: "I want to protect the integrity of administrative investigations, therefore I will not be releasing further details. We will investigate, collect facts, and review the investigative conclusions in order to arrive at an informed decision.”

According to a biography on the sheriff's office website, McMaster was hired as a patrol deputy in February 1993, rose through the ranks and was promoted to captain in July 2015. He is currently detective captain and runs the Detectives Division and Search and Rescue.