Wyeth Boat Launch to close for rebuilding project

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes National Forest engineering staff plan to close the Wyeth Boat Launch by the Deschutes River below Wickiup Dam to provide construction access in order to rebuild the launch.

Access to the Wyeth Boat Launch and Campground will close Monday, Nov. 1, and tentatively remain closed through the middle of December. Wyeth Campground has already closed operations for the season.

The overall project will replace the damaged boat ramp and improve the roadway and parking, as well as restore streambank impacts. Deschutes National Forest contributions, coupled with RRM-CLM Service’s campground collections, are matching two state grants awarded to enhance access, resource health and visitor experience at Wyeth.

This work is made possible by a Boating Facility Grant from the Oregon State Marine Board and a Restoration and Enhancement grant from Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. Public support of these programs as well as this specific project were instrumental to this work coming to fruition.