Power outage hits Deschutes County 911; calls rerouted for nearly an hour

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County 911 officials are investigating the cause of a power outage Thursday evening that knocked out phones and radio communications for nearly an hour, prompting a rerouting of calls -- out of the area for a time, then to a backup facility.

The power outage began shortly after 6 p.m., officials said.

During the outage, 911 emergency calls were initially routed to Central Lane 911 in Eugene. They were then re-routed to the Deschutes 911 back-up center, which officials said was fully operational.

Power was restored at Deschutes 911 just before 7 p.m.

"The dispatch center is now fully operational," a later announcement stated, adding that the cause of the outage was under investigation.

Deschutes County 911 Director Sara Crosswhite told NewsChannel 21, "To my knowledge, we have never had a power failure to this level, and I have been with the district a little over 23 years.

"We do have a back-up generator," she said. "This was a mechanical failure of a piece of equipment inside our building that caused the failure."

Crosswhite added, "I am hopeful we will have more concrete answers to share (Friday) as to what took place. I do want to convey that our staff were incredible and did an amazing job during a very difficult situation."

