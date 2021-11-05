Skip to Content
Deschutes County
Published 10:01 PM

Motorcyclist injured in crash near Edison Sno-Park; DCSO Search and Rescue goes to assist

Deschutes County Sheriff's Search and Rescue treated injured motorcyclist, took him to waiting ambulance by wheeled litter Friday
Deschutes County Sheriff's Office
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Washington state man was injured Friday afternoon in a motorcycle crash on a forest trail southwest of Bend, prompting an assist from Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue.

County 911 dispatchers got a call around 1:45 p.m. about a motorcycle crash on the Edison-Lava Trail, about 1 ½ miles south of Kwohl Butte, near Edison Sno-Park, said Deputy Kyle Joye, assistant SAR coordinator.

The motorcyclist, a 61-year-old Vashon, Washington man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries that kept him from making his way back to the road without help, Joye said.

A total of 11 DCSO SAR volunteers and two deputies responded to assist and were able to drive to within ¾ of a mile of the man, then hiked the rest of the way, reaching his location around 3:45 p.m.

A medical assessment by SAR volunteers determined the injured motorcyclist would be brought by a wheeled litter to meet a Sunriver Fire and Rescue ambulance at a nearby Forest Service road junction, the deputy said.

The man was taken by the ambulance to St. Charles Bend for further evaluation.

