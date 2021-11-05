Motorcyclist injured in crash near Edison Sno-Park; DCSO Search and Rescue goes to assist

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Washington state man was injured Friday afternoon in a motorcycle crash on a forest trail southwest of Bend, prompting an assist from Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue.

County 911 dispatchers got a call around 1:45 p.m. about a motorcycle crash on the Edison-Lava Trail, about 1 ½ miles south of Kwohl Butte, near Edison Sno-Park, said Deputy Kyle Joye, assistant SAR coordinator.

The motorcyclist, a 61-year-old Vashon, Washington man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries that kept him from making his way back to the road without help, Joye said.

A total of 11 DCSO SAR volunteers and two deputies responded to assist and were able to drive to within ¾ of a mile of the man, then hiked the rest of the way, reaching his location around 3:45 p.m.

A medical assessment by SAR volunteers determined the injured motorcyclist would be brought by a wheeled litter to meet a Sunriver Fire and Rescue ambulance at a nearby Forest Service road junction, the deputy said.

The man was taken by the ambulance to St. Charles Bend for further evaluation.