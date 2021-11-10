Injury crash closes U.S. Highway 97 north of Terrebonne

TERREBONNE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A multiple-vehicle apparent serious-injury crash closed U.S. Highway 97 in both directions north of Terrebonne late Wednesday afternoon, initial reports indicated.

The crash was reported shortly before 5 p.m. near milepost 115, two miles north of Terrebonne, at the intersection with Northwest Eby Avenue, about two miles north of Terrebonne, ODOT reported. They urged residents to use an alternate route, if possible, and TripCheck cameras showed traffic backups.

Jefferson County Sheriff Marc Heckathorn said the highway will be closed between mileposts 113 and 115 "for an extended period of time," possibly to 11 p.m. He said motorists can detour around the crash via Lone Pine to Terrebonne or by going to Prineville and using Highway 126 to travel to Highway 97 at Redmond.

"Please be careful and avoid the area," Heckathorn said in an emergency alert.

Another crash was reported around the same time on Highway 97 at Burgess Road, Wickiup Junction (milepost 165) about three miles north of La Pine, but was causing minimal delays less than an hour later.

