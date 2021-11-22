Deschutes County plans expanded public safety campus, jail, sheriff’s office upgrades

(Update: Adding video)

BEND, Ore., (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County in the process of accepting bids from architects and engineers to continue design work on its master plan to upgrade the public safety campus, including the sheriff's office and jail.

County Facilities Director Lee Randall said Monday they discovered additional needs brought on by their 2018 expansion projects.

“What’s in process is the selection process of a design team to update the master plan and to begin work on the office projects," Randall said.

The three main areas of focus for the team will be to further the development of the master plan, as well as conduct a facilities condition assessment and make improvements at the sheriff's office.

In 2014, more housing units were added in the jail. With that expansion, additional needs in support services were identified.

“The kitchen services, visitation, booking," Randall pointed out. "In addition to the jail projects, we’ll be looking at needs that have been identified in the sheriff's office administration building, which include office space, additional storage areas, and additional room for operational personnel.”

So far, the Deschutes County Stabilization Center and the Community Service Shop have been completed, while some shorter-term projects are still underway.

The overflow parking across from the Sheriff's Office is one example of the expansion efforts.

“We want to make sure that we’re using county resources to the best use possible, and that we’re maximizing the remaining buildable square feet that we have here at the public safety campus.” Randall said.

After this stage of the process, Randall said they'll be able to better determine the costs of the various projects.